Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.