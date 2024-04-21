Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $87,684.02 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,380,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.35 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

