Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $87,684.02 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,380,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RXRX opened at $7.35 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
