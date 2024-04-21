ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $191.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00130263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.