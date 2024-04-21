RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

