Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE REED opened at $1.83 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

