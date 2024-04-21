Request (REQ) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $131.43 million and $5.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13436113 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,133,135.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

