Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,892.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,657.82 or 0.99988652 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00220632 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,183.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

