RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4,772.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.75% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,333. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

