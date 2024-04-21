RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,590. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

