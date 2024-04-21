RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in RTX by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in RTX by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.