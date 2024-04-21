Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$48.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.07.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$33.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

