RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $49.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In related news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,022 in the last three months. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

