Saga (SAGA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $174.18 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Saga token can now be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00006590 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $385.58 million and $174.18 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saga has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,002,603,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,002,522,087 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.47306502 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $210,480,840.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

