Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 407,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,184 shares of company stock valued at $184,794,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $270.37. 4,913,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.87.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

