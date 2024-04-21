Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,982,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

