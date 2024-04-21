SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.00.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $264.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

