Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 6th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.4% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $74,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

