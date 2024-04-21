Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
SLB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
