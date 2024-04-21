Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $8,078,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $2,173,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

