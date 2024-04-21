Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
