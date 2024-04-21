Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $58.70. 2,110,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,740. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

