Scott B. Flaherty Sells 2,200 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $110,946.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,230.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $49.89 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

WLFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

