Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.88

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as low as $6.38. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,255 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

