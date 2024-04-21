SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

