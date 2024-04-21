Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

