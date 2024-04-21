Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

Shell stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,991. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.