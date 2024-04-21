Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

