Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 3.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MGM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

