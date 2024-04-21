Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $9.08 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.21. 2,573,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.