Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 78,600 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up approximately 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLMBP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.44. 6,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.8552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.