Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,100 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enhabit worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $686,000.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Enhabit stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 339,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

