Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

