Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock comprises about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Shutterstock worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.99. 405,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,405. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,974. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

