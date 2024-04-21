Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,550,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 564,983 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 734,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

