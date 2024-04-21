Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. 95,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,377. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

