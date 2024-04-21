Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $64.30. 13,419,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.