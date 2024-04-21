Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,429 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.45. 3,193,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,742. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

