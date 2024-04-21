Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 364,811 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 364,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,224,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 207,560 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $3,015,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.4 %

FDEC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 22,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

