Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

