Sigma Planning Corp Sells 114,949 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,949 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 2,948,059 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

