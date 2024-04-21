Sigma Planning Corp Sells 120,324 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 218,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

