Sigma Planning Corp Sells 179,639 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $51.02 during trading hours on Friday. 727,990 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

