Sigma Planning Corp Sells 93,526 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

