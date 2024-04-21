Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,759. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

