Signaturefd LLC Buys 113 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.78.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.7 %

LMT traded up $7.78 on Friday, hitting $463.87. 1,388,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $495.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

