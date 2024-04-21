Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,722 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.20. 5,055,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.73.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

