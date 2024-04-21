Signaturefd LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.7 %

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 1,361,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,096. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

