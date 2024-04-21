Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $715,198,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,092. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.