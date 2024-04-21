Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,232. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average is $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

