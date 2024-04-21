Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,557 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 8,143,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,509. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,355 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,102. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

